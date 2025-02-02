SportsGolf

Canter wins Bahrain Championship after playoff with Larrazabal and Brown

By The Associated Press

AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain — English golfer Laurie Canter captured a second title on the European tour by beating Pablo Larrazabal and Daniel Brown in a playoff to win the Bahrain Championship on Sunday.

The No. 89-ranked Canter made birdie at No. 18 — the first playoff hole — while both Larrazabal and Brown failed to even make par.

Canter, who is back on the European tour after a spell on the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, also won the European Open in June last year.

It was particularly hard on Larrazabal, a Spaniard ranked No. 311 who was looking to claim a 10th title on the European tour and needed to two-putt from 35 feet at the 72nd hole to win by a shot. He left his first putt 6 feet short and pushed his par putt right, dropping him into the playoff.

Canter shot 69 in the final round while Larrazabal and Brown both had 70s. The trio finished on 14-under par for the week, one stroke ahead of David Puig (64), Richie Ramsay (68), Ivan Cantero (69) and Martin Couvra (70).

