Casey shaken after being snubbed for European Ryder Cup team

PARAMUS, N.J. - News does travel quickly, all the way from Scotland, but it didn't reach Paul Casey directly. Even after he finished his final round at The Barclays Sunday, he said he still had not officially heard the bad news: Despite being ranked ninth in the world, he was left off Europe's Ryder Cup team.

"I probably need time to take it in," Casey said, showing some emotion after he finished tied for 12th in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedEx Cup playoff tournaments. "Simple fact is, I'm not on the team."

Tiger Woods also tied for 12th, but it appears he will fare better than Casey. Corey Pavin certainly will call his name when the captain's picks for the U.S. team are announced a week from Tuesday on Wall Street.

Casey got an inkling when Caroline Harrington, wife of Padraig Harrington, who played with Casey Sunday, never said a word about captain Colin Montgomerie's picks. The announcement was made at Gleneagles, Scotland, while golfers were on the course here. Harrington made the team, as did Luke Donald, who birdied his first six holes at The Barclays, and Edoardo Molinari, who birdied his final three holes to win the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland.

"It was probably one of the craziest selections for a Ryder Cup ever," said Donald, who finished tied for 15th here with several players, including fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who also was snubbed by Montgomerie.

Casey was particularly shaken. He said Europe has "an unbelievable team . . . and I wish them the best." He then added: "I'm not going to stand here and sort of plead a case for why I should be on the team. It's done and dusted. I tried my hardest and I didn't make it."