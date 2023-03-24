Dell Match Play Groups

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Alex Noren (38), Sweden, halved with Davis Riley (54), United States.

x-Scheffler 3-0-0, Kim 1-2-0, Riley 1-1-1, Noren 0-2-1.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 5 and 4.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 1 up.

x-Horschel 2-0-1, Fowler 2-1-0, Rahm 1-2-0, Mitchell 0-2-1.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Keegan Bradley (20), United States, 3 and 2.

Scott Stallings (52), United States, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 1 up.

x-McIlroy 3-0-0, Bradley 1-1-1, Stallings 1-2-0, McCarthy 0-2-1.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Brian Harman (25), United States, 2 and 1.

Nick Taylor (55), Canada, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 2.

x-Cantlay 3-0-0, Harman 2-1-0, Taylor 1-2-0, Lee 0-3-0.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, match conceded.

Kevin Kisner (42), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 2 up.

x-Homa 3-0-0, Matsuyama 1-2-0, Suh 1-2-0, Kisner 1-2-0.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 1 up.

x-Schauffele 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Wise 1-2-0, Hoge 0-3-0.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, match conceded.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Harris English (37), United States, 4 and 3.

x-Putnam 3-0-0, Fox 2-1-0, English 1-2-0, Zalatoris 0-3-0.

Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Matt Kuchar (59), def. Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, 7 and 6.

x-Kuchar 2-0-1, Kim 2-1-0, Hovland 1-2-0, Kirk 0-2-1.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Collin Morikawa (9), United States, 4 and 3.

Victor Perez (51), France, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 5 and 4.

x-Day, 3-0-0, Morikawa 1-1-1, Perez 1-2-0, Svensson 0-2-1.

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Tony Finau (10), United States, 4 and 3.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 5 and 4.

Kitayama 2-1-0, Meronk 2-1-0, Finau 2-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-3-0

(Kitayama won on the second hole of a three-way playoff).

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

Sahith Theegala (26), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

x-Spaun 3-0-0, Lee 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 1-2-0, Theegala 1-2-0.

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, 6 and 4.

x-Hughes 2-1-0, Montgomery 2-1-0, Spieth 1-2-0, Lowry 1-2-0.

(Hughes won on the first hole of a playoff)

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 2 up.

Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia, 3 and 2.

x-Burns 3-0-0, Scott 1-2-0, Power 1-2-0, Hadwin 1-2-0.

Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 3 and 1.

x-Herbert 3-0-0, Henley 2-1-0, Griffin 1-2-0, Hatton 0-3-0.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 5 and 3.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 2 and 1.

x-Young 3-0-0, Conners 2-1-0, Thompson 1-2-0, Straka 0-3-0.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 4 and 3.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 3 and 1.

x-Poston 3-0-0, Im 2-1-0, McNealy 0-2-1, Fleetwood 0-2-1.