Dell Match Play Groups

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, vs. Tom Kim (17), South Korea.

Alex Noren (38), Sweden, vs. Davis Riley (54), United States.

Scheffler 2-0-0, Kim 1-1-0, Riley 1-1-0, Noren 0-2-0.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Jon Rahm (2), Spain, vs. Billy Horschel (22), United States.

Keith Mitchell (39), United States, vs. Rickie Fowler (49), United States.

Rahm 1-1-0, Fowler 1-1-0, Horschel 1-0-1, Mitchell 0-1-1.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, vs. Keegan Bradley (20), United States.

Denny McCarthy (48), United States, vs. Scott Stallings (52), United States.

McIlroy 2-0-0, Bradley 1-0-1, McCarthy 0-1-1, Stallings 0-2-0.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, vs. Brian Harman (25), United States.

K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, vs. Nick Taylor (55), Canada.

Cantlay 2-0-0, Harman 2-0-0, Lee 0-2-0, Taylor 0-2-0.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

Max Homa (5), United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan.

Kevin Kisner (42), United States, vs. Justin Suh (63), United States.

Homa 2-0-0, Matsuyama 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Kisner 0-2-0.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, vs. Tom Hoge (32), United States.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, vs. Cam Davis (64), Australia.

Schauffele 2-0-0, Wise 1-1-0, Davis 1-1-0, Hoge 0-2-0.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Will Zalatoris (7), United States, vs. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand.

Harris English (37), United States, vs. Andrew Putnam (56), United States.

Putnam 2-0-0, Fox 1-1-0, English 1-1-0, Zalatoris 0-1-0.

Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, vs. Chris Kirk (28), United States.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, vs. Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

Kim 2-0-0, Kuchar 1-0-1, Kirk 0-1-1, Hovland 0-2-0.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, vs. Jason Day (32), Australia.

Adam Svensson (44), Canada, vs. Victor Perez (51), France.

Day, 2-0-0, Morikawa 1-0-1, Svensson 0-1-1, Perez 0-2-0.

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau (10), United States, vs. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa.

Finau 2-0-0, Meronk 1-1-0, Kitayama 1-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-2-0.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, vs. Sahith Theegala (26), United States.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, vs. J.J. Spaun (61), United States.

Spaun 2-0-0, Lee 1-1-0, Fitzpatrick 1-1-0, Theegala 0-2-0.

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, vs. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada.

Montgomery 2-0-0, Spieth 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Lowry 0-2-0.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, vs. Seamus Power (30), Ireland.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, vs. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada.

Burns 2-0-0, Scott 1-1-0, Power 1-1-0, Hadwin 0-2-0.

Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, vs. Russell Henley (31), United States.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, vs. Ben Griffin (62), United States.

Herbert 2-0-0, Griffin 1-1-0, Henley 1-1-0, Hatton 0-2-0.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

Cameron Young (15), United States, vs. Sepp Straka (27), Austria.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Davis Thompson (57), United States.

Young 2-0-0, Conners 1-1-0, Thompson 1-1-0, Straka 0-2-0.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, vs. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, vs. Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Poston 2-0-0, Im 1-1-0, McNealy 0-1-1, Fleetwood 0-1-1.