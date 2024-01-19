Cameron Young takes 3-shot lead Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Cameron Young will take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Dubai Desert Classic after his 8-under 64 on Friday.

The American, ranked No. 25 and playing in Dubai for the first time, made nine birdies before he bogeyed his final hole — hitting the water on his second shot on No. 9.

“I putted fantastic. I made a couple long ones yesterday and then made a few more today that kind of had no right going in,” said Young, the runner-up at the 2022 British Open. “I didn’t make too many mistakes.”

Young was 13-under 131 overall after two rounds at Emirates Golf Club. Adrian Meronk (66), recently crowned the European tour’s player of 2023, and Andy Sullivan (67) were three strokes back.

Twin brothers Nicolai Hojgaard (69) and Rasmus Hojgaard (70) joined Richie Ramsay (68) a further three shots back.

The No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy birdied the 18th to get to 2-under for the day and was 10 shots off the lead. British Open champion Brian Harman (71) was a further stroke behind.

McIlroy is a three-time winner of the tournament and is coming off a second place at last week’s Dubai Invitational behind Tommy Fleetwood, who was eight shots off the lead after his 70 on Friday