Rory McIlroy opens 2024 with bogey-free 62 to lead Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy is playing the Dubai Invitational as a favor to a friend and to get in some early-year practice in pleasant weather conditions.

The way he has started, McIlroy might end up taking home the trophy.

The No. 2-ranked Northern Irishman made nine birdies in a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to take a two-shot clubhouse lead in the first round of the European Tour event on Thursday.

Yannik Paul of Germany was two shots behind at Dubai Creek Resort.

McIlroy sees the Dubai event — a tournament in a relaxed setting, with no cut and a 60-man field — as a gentle way to ease into 2024.

In the team part of the event, he partnered Abdullah Al Naboodah, a non-executive director at the European tour who helped set up the Dubai Invitational and is someone McIlroy counts as a good friend.

McIlroy certainly looked at home in Dubai, where he once lived and a place he often visits early in the year to fine-tune his game.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland studies a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of Dubai Invitational golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Starting at No. 10, he made six birdies in eight holes around the turn during a spell where he made six straight 3s.

He took the lead outright with a birdie from 5 feet at No. 7, then made another at his last hole after a great approach from the rough to the right of the fairway to inside 8 feet.