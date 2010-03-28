Els leads by 2 at rain-delayed Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ernie Els wasn't making it easy for himself Sunday at Bay Hill.

Els had a five-shot lead with six holes to play and was cruising toward his second straight victory until hitting into the water for a double bogey on the 13th and into the sand for a bogey on the next hole.

He still had a two-shot lead over Kevin Na when the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational was suspended by thunderstorms that soaked the course for three hours. Play is to resume this morning.

Els was at 11 under par and on the 15th hole. Na was at 9 under and on the front of the 15th green in two, 80 feet from the hole.

The group another shot back included Ben Curtis and Chris Couch, who were playing with Els; and Retief Goosen, who was on the 18th tee.

"I was playing well and Ernie looked like he was struggling," Na said. "Probably good for Ernie that they called it so he can clear his head a little bit. I need to make birdies to catch Ernie."

Oosthuizen in Masters.Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa clinched his second straight trip to the Masters by earning his first European Tour title, a three-stroke victory in the Andalucia Open in Malaga, Spain . . . On the Champions Tour, Fred Couples made 11 birdies and shot a course-record 62 to beat Corey Pavin by two strokes to win the Cap Cana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Seo takes LPGA's Kia. Hee Kyung Seo dominated the inaugural Kia Classic by six strokes in Carlsbad, Calif., for her first LPGA Tour title. Seo finished 11 under par after she shot a 2-under 70 in a round marked by Michelle Wie's latest rules gaffe.

Wie was penalized two strokes for grounding her club in a hazard after hitting out of the water near the 11th green, giving her a double-bogey 7. She was notified of the penalty by a rules official a few holes later. Wie shot a 72 to tie for fifth.

South Koreans swept the top four spots, with Inbee Park second and Jiyai Shin and Jee Young Lee tying for third.- AP