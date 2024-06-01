Migliozzi and Canter have 1-shot leads going into European Open final round

HAMBURG, Germany — Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi shot a bogey-free, 6-under 67 to join Laurie Canter with a one-shot lead going into the final round of the European Open on Saturday.

Migliozzi, ranked No. 207, made six birdies in the third round to move to 12 under in the European tour event.

Canter, who also plays on the LIV Golf breakaway circuit and was ranked No. 224, was unable to build on his lead of 12 under after two rounds as the English golfer bogeyed the eighth hole and double-bogeyed the 10th before settling for par with three birdies.

Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard was third at 11 under after his round of 71, one shot ahead of Jannik De Bruyn of Germany and Tom Valliant of France.