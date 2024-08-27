FedEx Cup comes to a close at the Tour Championship

PGA Tour

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta.

Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,490. Par: 71.

Prize money: $100 million. Winner's share: $25 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed for the third straight year, meaning he starts at East Lake at 10-under par with a two-shot lead. He has yet to win the FedEx Cup. ... The top 30 players include nine players who have never reached the Tour Championship. That includes Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Shane Lowry of Ireland. ... The biggest story going in is East Lake, which has gone through a renovation project led by Andrew Green. It now plays to a par 71, with the 14th hole now 580 yards and a par 5. ... Xander Schauffele has never had a round over par in his seven previous trips to East Lake, with 25 of those rounds in the 60s. ... Players who reach the Tour Championship are assured spots in three of the four majors, and are virtually certain to be in the PGA Championship. ... The winner gets $25 million that does not count as official money. Second place is worth $12.5 million, while 30th pays $550,000.

Next tournament: Procore Championship on Sept. 12-15.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

FM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norton, Massachusetts.

Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 6,598. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.8 million. Winner's share: $570,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay). Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Lydia Ko won the AIG Women's British Open.

Notes: The new tournament on the LPGA schedule already has raised the prize fund so it ranks only below the majors and the CME Group Tour Championship. ... FM has provided free lodging for the players and is paying a $1,000 stipend to anyone missing the cut. ... The TPC Boston held a PGA Tour event from 2003 through 2018. It then held a FedEx Cup playoff event in 2020. ... Fifteen different players have won the last 16 majors on the LPGA Tour. The only multiple winner is Lilia Vu, who won two majors last year. ... With her win at the Women's British Open, Lydia Ko became the fourth multiple winner on the LPGA this year. The others are Nelly Korda with six, and two apiece for Lauren Coughlin and Hannah Green. The LPGA Tour does not consider the Olympics as an official victory, even though it counted toward Ko getting into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Next tournament: Solheim Cup on Sept. 13-15.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

European Tour

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry (Brabazon). Yardage: 7,336. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $583,333.

Television: Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app).

Defending champion: Daniel Hillier.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Frederic LaCroix won the Danish Golf Championship.

Notes: The tournament hosted by Nick Faldo is the official start of the Ryder Cup points list for Team Europe. The standings will end Aug. 24, 2025. Players earn various points on the European Tour and PGA Tour. ... Tyrrell Hatton, who defected to LIV Golf at the start of the year, is playing his first European tour event since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, before he left for LIV. ... The Belfry is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup three times. The most recent was in 2002 when Europe won. ... This is the fourth straight year for the tournament being held at The Belfry. ... Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in the field. Hatton is the only player from Donald's winning 2023 team at Marco Simone. ... The tournament has been part of the European tour schedule since 1972. Bob Charles was the inaugural winner.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge.

Next week: Ascension Charity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Chicago on Sept. 13-15.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Matt McCarty won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Open.

Points leader: Matt McCarty.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

USGA: Curtis Cup, Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, England. Defending champion: United States. Television: Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 1 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 5-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Four Winds Invitational, South Bend CC, South Bend, Indiana. Previous winner: Gabriela Ruffels. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Mandiri Indonesia Open, Damai Indah Golf (PIK), Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Nitithorn Thippong. Online: https://asiantour.com/

KPMG Women’s Irish Open, Carton House (O’Meara), County Kildare, Ireland. Defending champion: Smilla Tarning Soenderby. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Rosa Challenge Tour, Rosa GC, Konopiska, Poland. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: CRMC Championship, Cragun's Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge, Kyalami CC, Midrand, South Africa. Defending champion: Gerhard Pepler. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Golf5 Ladies, Golf 5 CC (Mizunami), Gifu, Japan. Defending champion: Kokona Sakurai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: KG Ladies Open, Sunning Point CC, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Defending champion: Yeungjung Seo. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/