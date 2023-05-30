Florida's Biondi shoots 67 to rally from 5-shot deficit for NCAA men's golf title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fred Biondi shot a 3-under 67 and rallied from a five-shot deficit in the final round to earn Florida's third individual men's NCAA golf championship on Monday.

Biondi shot 2-under 35 on the front nine at Grayhawk Golf Club and was three back after a bogey on No. 12. The senior from Brazil birdied the par-4 14th and closed with four straight pars, two-putting from 50 feet on No. 18 to finish at 7 under.

Biondi joins Bob Murphy (1996) and Nick Gilliam (2001) as national champions at Florida.

Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan just missed a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 that would have tied him with Biondi. He shot 67 to tie Georgia Tech's Ross Steelman at 6 under.

Steelman had a three-shot lead after 15 holes, but closed with three straight bogeys to open the door for Biondi. Steelman shot 73 to finish at 6 under.

North Carolina earned the No. 1 seed in match play, and top-ranked Vanderbilt struggled, missing match play by nine shots.

Steelman was 6 over through his first six holes at Grayhawk a year ago and had three birdies in four rounds to finish 76th.

Georgia Tech golfer Ross Steelman waves after his shot on the third green during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Matt York

Knowing what to expect, Steelman conquered Grayhawk's Raptor Course in the opening round this year, rolling in six birdies during a bogey-free 64 for the first-round lead. He went 68-69 the next two days, taking a four-shot lead into the final round.

Steelman saw his overnight lead cut in half with a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, but followed with birdies on Nos. 8 and 11 to take a three-shot lead at 9 under.

Then he unraveled.

Steelman three-putted from the fringe on the par-3 16th and took another bogey on No. 17 when his tee shot stopped in a divot and he couldn’t get up and down from a greenside bunker.

North Carolina golfer Dylan Menante hits from the second tee during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Matt York

That dropped him into a tie with Biondi at 7 under.

After a long wait on the 18th tee. Steelman crushed a drive on the converted par 5, but nearly pushed his second shot into the water right of the green. He left his chip shot about 10 feet short and missed the putt, falling one behind Biondi.

Biondi remained steady while Steelman faltered. He two-putted for par on Nos. 16 and 17, then hit a massive drive on the 520-yard par-4 18th. He watched his approach shot bounce hard to the left side of the green and made a 4-foot par putt for the title.