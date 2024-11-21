SportsGolf

Jason Day, Cameron Smith are up the leaderboard early in the Australian PGA's first round

Min Woo Lee of Australia, left, Justin Rose of England,...

Min Woo Lee of Australia, left, Justin Rose of England, centre, and Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark prepare to plays their second shot at the 3rd hole during the second round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

By The Associated Press

BRISBANE, Australia — Former British Open champion Cameron Smith and Jason Day, back Down Under for the first time in seven years, shot 4-under 67s Thursday and were two strokes off the lead midway through the first round of the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland.

Smith, the 2022 British Open champion at St. Andrews, 2015 U.S. PGA Championship winner Day and fellow Australian Marc Leishman were in a group behind first-round early leader Elvis Smylie, the son of former Australian tennis pro Liz Smylie, who shot 65, and Joel Girrbach of Switzerland (66).

Min Woo Lee, who won last year's tournament at Royal Queensland, shot 68 and was three strokes off the lead. Lee, Day and Smith were in the same early group Thursday in the joint PGA Tour of Australasia and the inaugural European Tour event for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old Smylie, who is from the nearby Gold Coast, said the tournament was like a “home game” for him.

“It’s only an hour’s drive,” Smylie said. “I’ve played a lot of golf here. I’m quite familiar with the course and every part of my game’s really good at the moment. I’m really comfortable with what I’m doing.”

The 37-year-old Day said enjoyed being in the featured group Thursday. He hasn't played in his home country since the 2017 Australian Open and he has not played the Australian PGA since 2011.

“Obviously Cammy’s (Smith) is a big draw here. It’s nice to get out there and watch Min,” Day said. "It’s unbelievable how far that guy hits it. He seems like he’s got a lot of control. He just had just a couple of bad breaks and obviously some swings out there, but overall, he’s playing pretty solid.

Jason Day, of Australia, lines up a putt on the...

Jason Day, of Australia, lines up a putt on the 13th green during a practice round for the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

“It’s always nervous to come back and try and defend,” Day added. “And then when you’re in the marquee group, there’s a lot of people watching and it’s always a little bit more nerve-wracking coming back as a defending champ.”

Day said Smith was feeling under the weather and Smith later confirmed the diagnosis.

“I think Tuesday out here in the rain and then Wednesday in the rain, a couple of big weeks and stuff, I think it just got to me a little bit,” Smith said. "Just a little bit of a head cold thing . . . I'll be right, I’ll live.”

Lee (ranked No. 48) and Day (No. 31) are the only players from the top 50 in the world in the field. Smith is playing his third straight week in PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments — he closed with 74 last week to lose a two-shot lead at the New South Wales Open, finishing tied for second and three strokes behind winner and fellow LIV player Lucas Herbert.

Jason Day, of Australia, lines up a putt on the...

Jason Day, of Australia, lines up a putt on the 13th green during a practice round for the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Many of the same players will travel to Melbourne next week for the Australian Open, also on the European Tour, which is being played concurrently with the Women's Australian Open at famed sandbelt courses Kingston Heath and Victoria.

More golf news

Jason Day, Cameron Smith are up the leaderboard early in the Australian PGA's first round2m read
LPGA Tour sets another record with $127.5M in prize money for 20252m read
2025 LPGA Tour schedule1m read
LIV Golf player Hatton picked for Ryder Cup warm-up event for European hopefuls1m read
Harman has heavy heart as family friend who saved his young son from drowning remains in a coma5m read
LPGA ends season with big payoff in Florida. PGA Tour plays final event at Sea Island3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME