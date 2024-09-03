Europe in the Alps as PGA Tour, LPGA take the week off in golf

European Tour

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,823. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner's share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ludvig Aberg.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Niklas Norgaard won the Betfred British Masters.

Notes: Ludvig Aberg will not be back to defend as he just finished the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour. He is having surgery for a torn meniscus. ... Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 27. He is going for a record-tying third title at the European Masters. ... Jonas Blixt is playing for the 19th time on the European tour this year through a category that takes players from No. 126-200 on the FedEx Cup last year. He has made only six cuts. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez is playing the European Masters for the 34th time. He won the tournament in 2010. ... The tournament was known as the Swiss Open until 1992. ...Laurie Canter is in the field. He is poised to get a PGA Tour card next year through the top 10 in the Race to Dubai of those not eligible. Canter would have to wait until February to play because of his appearance as an alternate on LIV Golf.

Next week: Amgen Irish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: St. Louis.

Course: Norwood Hills CC. Yardage: 6,992. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner's share: $378,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Flesch.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge.

Notes: Steve Stricker returns to competition for the first time since July 14 at Firestone. He caddied two weeks ago for his daughter, Bobbi, who advanced past the first stage of LPGA Tour qualifying. A six-time winner a year ago, Stricker is without a win in 2024. ... Thomas Bjorn, the winning Ryder Cup captain from 2018, is in the field as a sponsor exemption. He is coming off a tie for fifth in the Senior British Open, his fourth top-5 of the year on the PGA Tour Champions. ... The other sponsor exemption went to St. Louis native Jay Delsing, who never won on the PGA Tour. ... Stephen Ames (No. 2) is the only player from the leading five in the Charles Schwab Cup who is not playing in St. Louis. ... The course is best known for hosting the 1948 PGA Championship won by Ben Hogan. It also hosted the Greater St. Louis Classic on the PGA Tour in 1972 and 1973 won by Lee Trevino and Gene Littler.

Next week: Sanford International.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

PGA Tour

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Tour Championship.

Next week: Procore Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

Last week: Haeran Ryu won the FM Championship.

Next week: Solheim Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Matt McCarty won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next week: Simmons Bank Open.

Points leader: Matt McCarty.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Next week: LIV Golf Chicago.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open, Club 72 CC (Ocean), Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Guntaek Koh. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 12-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/ and https://asiantour.com/

Epson Tour: Guardian Championship, Capitol Hill GC, Prattville, Alabama. Previous winner: Cydney Clanton. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Big Green Egg German Challenge, Wittelsbacher GC, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. Previous winner: Francesco Laporta. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Fortinet Cup Championship, TPC Toronto (North), Caledon, Ontario. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Sony JLPGA Championship, Kanehide Kise CC, Okinawa, Japan. Defending champion: Sora Kamiya. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Legends Tour: Legends Open de France, Le Touquet Golf Resort (La Forêt), Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. Defending champion: Adilson da Silva. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Korea LPGA: KB Financial Group Star Championship, Blackstone GC, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji Young Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/