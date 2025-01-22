SportsGolf

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada wins in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour

By The Associated Press

GREAT ABACO, Bahamas — Sudarshan Yellamaraju shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Wednesday for a five-stroke victory in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 23-year-old Canadian began with a one-shot lead and pulled ahead with five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine at The Abaco Club. He added birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17 to finish his first professional victory at 25-under 263 — a record for the tournament, which dates to 2017.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Russell Knox of Scotland and Kensei Hirata of Japan tied for second at 20 under. The 39-year-old Knox has finished in the top 10 in both Korn Ferry Tour events this year. Hirata, a seven-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, was making his Korn Ferry debut.

Born in India, Yellamaraju moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba, with his family as a child and started playing golf at age 6. He turned pro at age 19 — “I didn’t go to college because couldn’t afford to go to college," he said Wednesday — and competed on the PGA Tour Canada before finishing 99th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list last season as a rookie.

Yellamaraju made it through qualifying school to earn eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025. Now he's exempt through next season and in good position to earn a PGA Tour card.

More golf news

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada wins in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour
Justin Thomas is asking fellow PGA Tour players to give more access to broadcast partners5m read
Greg Norman says he would win a debate with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on LIV making them richer2m read
Scheffler and Schauffele out of action adds to a sluggish start to the year in golf3m read
PGA Tour stays in California and misses a pair of stars at Torrey Pines2m read
Austria's Sepp Straka cruises to a 2-shot victory over Justin Thomas at The American Express3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME