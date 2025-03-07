Hataoka and Porter atop the leaderboard after second round of LPGA in China

SANYA, China — Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter were atop the leaderboard with a one-shot lead Friday after the second round of the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament on China's southern island of Hainan.

Hataoka shot a 6-under 66 and Porter was in with a 68, both 7-under 137 after two rounds.

Rio Takeda was a shot behind after a 69, and Gabbie Lopez (70) and Auston Kim (71) were two back.

Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA's No. 2 ranked player, shot a 73 and was five shots off the lead. Home favorite Ruoning Yin of China, No. 4-ranked by the LPGA, shot a 74 and was nine shot behind.

Defending champion Bailey Tarday was 10 shots behind after a 72.