Hillier leads at Dubai Desert Classic in bid for 'life-changing' win as McIlroy trails by 7 shots

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on...

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Daniel Hillier birdied the final two holes to shoot 2-under 70 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic as the No. 223-ranked New Zealander goes for the biggest win of his career.

Tyrrell Hatton shot 68 in the third round and was the closest challenger to the 26-year-old Hillier, whose only win on the European tour came at the British Masters in July 2023. He hasn't had a top-10 finish since the Open de España in October 2023.

Hillier was 13-under par for the week.

“It would be life-changing,” Hillier said.

“Last year was pretty tough. It was a bit of a grind. I was getting pretty frustrated with myself towards the end of the year. Gave myself a little bit of a break and time to reset, and I’m feeling refreshed. Yeah, excited for tomorrow.”

Rory McIlroy, seeking a third straight title at the prestigious tournament, was seven shots off the pace in a tie for 12th place after a round of 69. He was 1 over after the front nine, having failed to make a single birdie.

“I’d need to go out and shoot 63 tomorrow,” the No. 3-ranked McIlroy said. "If the conditions are right, I’ve been able to do that before, especially if you can make a score on the front nine before that scorable back nine.

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand hits off the first tee...

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand hits off the first tee during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

“My key tomorrow is if I can get off to a faster start and shoot three or four (under) on the front, then I have a chance.”

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland led after the second round but could only shoot 74 to drop to third place on 10 under, three strokes behind Hillier.

Hatton, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, looks to be the biggest threat to Hillier. The seven-time winner of a European tour title rolled in an 8-foot putt for eagle at No. 2 and then recovered from three bogeys in a six-hole span to close the front nine with four birdies and five pars coming home.

“I remember as a kid waking up early in the morning on Thursday and Friday and being excited to watch the Desert Classic,” the 17th-ranked Hatton said. “It’s an iconic event on the DP World Tour, and I think it’s certainly one of those events that you could probably ask any player out here, and it’s one that they would love to have on their CV.”

