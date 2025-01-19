Tyrrell Hatton outduels Daniel Hillier to win Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton held off Daniel Hillier of New Zealand to win the Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke on Sunday.
Overnight leader Hillier birdied the last to put pressure on his playing partner but Hatton held his nerve to hole his par putt from seven feet and secure the win.
Hatton shot a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish 15 under overall to edge Hillier (71) and fellow Englishman Laurie Canter (68) in third, another shot back.
Rory McIlroy (66), who was seeking a third straight title at the tournament, finished joint fourth on 12 under with Niklas Norgaard (66) of Denmark.
More golf news
Tyrrell Hatton outduels Daniel Hillier to win Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke
Ernie Els wins season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship for 7th PGA Tour Champions title1m read
Sepp Straka surges to 4-shot lead over Hoffman, Day, Lower through 3 rounds at The American Express3m read
Justin Hastings wins Latin American Amateur in 36-hole marathon and earns Masters berth2m read
See how players qualified for the 2025 Masters1m read
Hillier leads at Dubai Desert Classic in bid for 'life-changing' win as McIlroy trails by 7 shots1m read