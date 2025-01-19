SportsGolf

Tyrrell Hatton outduels Daniel Hillier to win Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke

Tyrell Hatton of England poses with the trophy after winning...

Tyrell Hatton of England poses with the trophy after winning the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton held off Daniel Hillier of New Zealand to win the Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke on Sunday.

Overnight leader Hillier birdied the last to put pressure on his playing partner but Hatton held his nerve to hole his par putt from seven feet and secure the win.

Hatton shot a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish 15 under overall to edge Hillier (71) and fellow Englishman Laurie Canter (68) in third, another shot back.

Rory McIlroy (66), who was seeking a third straight title at the tournament, finished joint fourth on 12 under with Niklas Norgaard (66) of Denmark.

