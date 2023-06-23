Hillier leads BMW International Open and an ex-college player shines on tour debut

MUNICH — Daniel Hillier took a one-shot lead in the second round of the BMW International Open ahead of a player making his debut on the European tour on Friday.

New Zealander Hillier shot a 5-under 67 with five birdies — three of them on consecutive holes — and no bogeys in windy conditions to move into the lead.

“It helps when you come from Wellington, playing in the wind all your life, so you learn to navigate your way around it,” Hillier said.

He was at 9 under overall in Munich.

In second place was Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, a Danish golfer who was at his first European tour event thanks to an invite. He finished his American college career at Oklahoma State last month and also recorded a round of 67 on Friday to total 8 under.

“Yesterday, when I was starting I was quite nervous but I know I have my game,” he said.

“I've done a really good job of staying right in the present. I have hit a couple of loose shots here and there, but I've been able to recover and just kind of move on. My putter really started to heat up today, I made some nice putts, and just happy to be where I'm at right now.”

Joost Luiten was two strokes off the lead after carding the best round of the day, 66, in a five-way tie of players on 6 under for the tournament.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari started the day with a share of the first-round lead but shot a 2-over 74 and fell five shots off Hillier.