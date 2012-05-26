Hot Dufner holds lead at Colonial

Jason Dufner matched playing partner Zach Johnson's birdie putt on the 17th hole Saturday, then overcame a wayward final tee shot to save par and keep the lead at the Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.

Slowed by two late bogeys, Dufner shot 4-under-par 66 in the third round for a 15-under 195 total. That put him a stroke ahead of Johnson, who shot 65 to set up what could basically be a match-play final group Sunday. Tom Gillis was a distant third at 7 under after a 69.

Dufner, the winner last week in the Byron Nelson Championship about 30 miles away, is trying to win for the third time in five weeks. He also is trying to match Ben Hogan, Dufner's hero, as the only player to win both PGA Tour events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the same year. When Hogan did it in 1946, they weren't played consecutively.

The last player to win in consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour was Tiger Woods in 2009. No one won more than two tournaments last season.

Dufner has led or shared the lead after 12 of his last 35 rounds, including five of the last seven.

Before winning at New Orleans on April 29, the 35-year-old Dufner was winless in his previous 163 PGA Tour starts. He then took a week off to get married, returned to play at The Players Championship before winning the Nelson.

Donald on brink of No. 1

Luke Donald put himself in position to regain the world's No. 1 ranking, shooting 3-under 69 to take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Virginia Water, England.

On a day of high scoring that led course designer Ernie Els to fiercely criticize European Tour officials for the state of the greens, Donald overcame tough, windy conditions as one of only three players to break 70.

Fellow Englishman Justin Rose is alone in second after a 69, and Peter Lawrie of Ireland (72) is two shots further back at 7 under.

Donald, the defending champion, needs to finish in the top eight to take over as No. 1 from Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut after a 79 Friday.

Chapman leads Senior PGA

Roger Chapman shot 7-under 64 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Chapman finished the day at 14 under. John Cook began the round tied with Chapman for the lead, but couldn't keep pace with the Englishman and settled for a 69 to drop into second place at Harbor Shores.

Steve Pate had a 67 to join 66-year-old Hale Irwin at 7 under. Irwin made a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth, but played well on the back nine and shot 69.

Chapman beat Padraig Harrington in a playoff to win a European Tour event in Brazil in 2000, and that's pretty much the highlight of his resume. He made the cut in all 11 of his Champions Tour starts last year, but didn't have a top-10 finish. -- AP