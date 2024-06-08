Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Houston with foot injury a week before U.S. Open

HUMBLE, Texas — Jon Rahm withdrew from LIV Golf Houston after six holes on Saturday because of an infection in his left foot, with the U.S. Open set to start in five days.

There were no immediate details on the nature of the injury. He was seen wincing after one shot during the opening round at the Golf Club of Houston.

Rahm, the two-time major champion and former No. 1 in the world, opened with a 69. He had six pars on another day of low scoring before deciding to stop.

Rahm has not won since the 2023 Masters. He left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League in December. While it has been 14 months since he claimed a victory on any tour, he was the only player to finish in the top 10 in every LIV event this year.

But the majors have been a slow start for the Spaniard. He tied for 45th in the Masters as the defending champion, and missed the cut in a major for the first time in five years at the PGA Championship.

The U.S. Open is next week at Pinehurst No. 2, a course Rahm hasn't played.