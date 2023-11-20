Jordan Spieth to finish Rory McIlroy's term on PGA Tour board

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Jordan Spieth is replacing Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour policy board and will finish out the term that runs until the end of next year.

McIlroy, the first international player elected to the board, said last week he no longer felt he had the time and energy to serve his final year of what has been a period of turmoil on the PGA Tour as it fought and then proposed a partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the move to players on Monday morning. Golf Channel first reported his memo. Spieth was the unanimous choice of the five other board members. He now joins Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati. Hoffman goes off the board next year and is succeeded by Adam Scott.

“Something had to give and there's guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am,” McIlroy said. “It's in good hands and I felt like it was the right time to step off.”

Spieth previously served a three-year stint on the policy board from 2019 through 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the early threat from a Saudi-funded rival league.

“Jordan has extensive experience with the tour's governance process,” Monahan said.