Justin Hastings wins Latin American Amateur in 36-hole marathon and earns Masters berth

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands built a four-shot lead with an 8-under 64, and then held on to win the Latin American Amateur Championship in a 36-hole marathon Saturday that sends him to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.

Hastings, a senior at San Diego State, becomes the second player from the Cayman Islands in the last four years to win the Latin American Amateur, joining Aaron Jarvis.

Patrick Sparks of Peru put together a bold rally in the fourth round and finally caught Hastings with a birdie on the 16th hole. But he three-putted for bogey on the par-3 17th at Pilar Golf Club, and Hastings finished with a par to win by one.

Hastings closed with a 72, while Sparks had a 68.

“To have two champions from the Cayman Islands — we have 27 holes down there, limited, super competitive golf,” Hastings said. "So to see him do what he did a few years ago really inspired the whole island and inspired me and taught us that we can compete out here and we can do these great things.

“To be able to follow in his footsteps a few years later and get it done is super amazing.”

Tournament officials decided to start the final round immediately after the third round ended because of a bad weather forecast for Sunday, and there was an hour delay because of storms. They finished, and it came down to the wire.

Sparks, who played and now is an assistant at North Carolina-Wilmington, cut the four-shot deficit in half after three holes and he was within one shot heading to the back nine.

Hastings built the lead to three shots after Sparks took bogey on the par-5 10th and Hastings made birdie at No. 12. But there was a two-shot swing on the 13th — Hastings took bogey and Sparks made birdie — and it was race to the finish.

Sparks as the runner-up is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open this year.

“I learned a lot. Being with the leaders, it’s a different type of pressure, knowing what’s on the line, three majors,” he said. “It’s not something that you’re used to and it’s not something that you see every day. Being in this position, I’m very grateful for it.”

Hastings, who made the cut in the Latin American Amateur at age 14, has played Royal Portrush (site of the British Open) in a British Boys event. He was most looking forward to Augusta National.

“I grew up a huge Masters nut. Every Thursday when the Masters was on, I’d be sick from school to watch the first day,” he said. "Just to be sitting here in this position and think that I’m going to be in that field is something I don’t think has quite hit me.

“But man, am I excited for it.”