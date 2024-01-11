Keith Pelley to leave his role as CEO of the European tour amid negotiations with PGA Tour and PIF

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Keith Pelley is leaving his role as chief executive of the European tour while the organization remains in negotiations with the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to strike a deal over the future of golf.

The tour said Thursday the 60-year-old Pelley was taking a job in his native Canada as president and chief executive of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL, the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and MLS team Toronto FC.

Pelley, who has been in his current position for 8 1/2 years, will be replaced by Guy Kinnings from April 2. Kinnings is the tour's deputy chief executive and executive director of the Ryder Cup.

Confirmation of Pelley’s imminent departure came a day after Martin Slumbers announced he would be stepping down from his role as chief executive of the R&A by the end of the year.