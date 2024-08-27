SportsGolf

Lexi Thompson is among 3 players added to the US Solheim Cup team

Lexi Thompson, of the United States, hits a tee shot...

Lexi Thompson, of the United States, hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the LPGA Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in in Calgary, Alberta, July 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

By The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Lexi Thompson is playing in the Solheim Cup for the seventh straight year, one of three captain’s picks announced Tuesday as the Americans try to win back the cup from Europe.

Thompson first played the Solheim Cup in 2013 at age 18, making her the youngest American to compete since the matches began in 1990.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis also chose Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel for the Sept. 13-15 matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The seven players who automatically qualified are Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee. Rose Zhang and Alison Lee qualified through the women’s world ranking.

“Lexi was probably the easiest pick to make of these three, with her experience,” Lewis said. “I know what Lexi can do at a Solheim Cup and that definitely helped her get a pick. She’s somebody who is going to help the team out a lot, on the golf course and also off."

Cristie Kerr holds the American record by playing in nine consecutive Solheim Cup matches. Juli Inkster also played nine times, eight in a row after she had two daughters. Laura Davies of England holds the overall record by playing 12 in a row.

Thompson announced in late May this would be her final year playing a full schedule, though she has not elaborated on what that means.

“It means the world to me. To be able to represent my country, it’s the highest honor that you can possibly have,” Thompson said.

Kupcho is playing for the third time, while Schmelzel joins Coughlin as the only Solheim Cup rookies for the U.S. team.

Last year’s matches in Spain ended in a draw, with Europe retaining the cup as the previous winner. The United States leads the series, 10-7-1. The Americans haven’t won the Solheim Cup since 2017.

More golf news

Lydia Ko firm on retirement plan despite Olympic, British Open victories1m read
Everyone starts out chasing Scottie Scheffler for the FedEx Cup title at East Lake3m read
Jay Monahan preaches patience on PGA Tour getting investment deal with Saudi backers of LIV2m read
Tour Championship has same venue. East Lake feels like a brand new course3m read
Lexi Thompson is among 3 players added to the US Solheim Cup team1m read
Xander Schauffele has the points for PGA player of the year. But the award no longer exists5m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME