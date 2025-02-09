SportsGolf

Li Haotong birdies last hole to win Qatar Masters for fourth European tour title

By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Li Haotong holed a birdie putt from 15 feet at the last hole to secure a one-shot win at the Qatar Masters on Sunday for his fourth title on the European tour.

The No. 300-ranked Chinese golfer let out a loud roar, pumped both fists and wept in the arms of his caddie after his winning putt at Doha Golf Club. It denied Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark a playoff.

Li, the overnight leader, shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish on 16-under par for the week, while Neergaard-Petersen posted 65. The Dane was alone in second place, two shots clear of Brandon Robinson Thompson (70).

“I never thought I could come back in this position,” said Li, whose last win was in June 2022 at the BMW International Open. “This morning, I was really stressed.”

The Qatar Masters completes a run of four events in the Middle East. The tour next heads to Kenya on Feb. 20—23.

