LIV Tour commits to Adelaide tournament until 2031

ADELAIDE, Australia — LIV Golf has secured its foothold in Australia, with Adelaide retaining hosting rights for its tournament until 2031, despite increasing speculation of a reunification of the PGA and LIV tours and what that could mean for the sport's landscape.

Sunday's announcement signals LIV’s ambitions to remain a prominent player in world golf despite increasing efforts to reunify the PGA and LIV Golf tours, which included PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

“There’s no place we’d rather be than right here in Adelaide,” new LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said ahead of Sunday's final round at The Grange Golf Club — the most successful stop in the fledgling golf league's short history.

Adelaide’s hosting contract with LIV Golf had been due to end after its fourth event in 2026, but with around 100,000 fans attending in each of the past two years it prompted the South Australian state government to bid for an extension.

Government officials also unveiled plans Sunday to shift the event from The Grange to a newly redeveloped city course designed by former LIV Golf chief Greg Norman.

Norman a central figure in establishing the breakaway tour will oversee the redesign of the North Adelaide Golf Course, located in the city’s central business district.

“As a golf course designer, you very seldom get the opportunity to be involved with a project downtown,” he said. “North Adelaide Golf Club is basically a diamond in the rough and we’re going to unpick it.”

South Australian state Premier Peter Malinauskas confirmed that once completed the new course would host the tournament through 2031.