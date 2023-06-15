Lowest Score in Majors-One Round

Players who have scored 63 or lower in men's major championships with round, year and course (par):

Rickie Fowler, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

Xander Schauffele, first, 2023, Los Angeles Country Club (70)

Branden Grace, third, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)

Nick Price, third, 1986 (72)

Greg Norman, first, 1996 (72)

x-Johnny Miller, fourth, 1973, Oakmont (71)

x-Jack Nicklaus, first, 1980, Baltusrol (70)

Tom Weiskopf, first, 1980, Baltusrol (70)

Vijay Singh, second, 2003, Olympia Fields (70)

Justin Thomas, third, 2017, Erin Hills (72)

Tommy Fleetwood, fourth, 2018, Shinnecock Hills (70)

Mark Hayes, second, 1977, Turnberry (70)

Isao Aoki, third, 1980, Muirfield (71)

x-Greg Norman, second, 1986, Turnberry (70)

Paul Broadhurst, third, 1990, St. Andrews (72)

Jodie Mudd, fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale (70)

Nick Faldo, second, 1993, Royal St. George (70)

Payne Stewart, fourth, 1993, Royal St. George (70)

Rory McIlroy, first, 2010, St. Andrews (72)

Phil Mickelson, first, 2016, Royal Troon (71)

x-Henrik Stenson, fourth, 2016, Royal Troon (71)

Li Haotong, fourth, 2017, Royal Birkdale (70)

Bruce Crampton, second, 1975, Firestone (70)

x-Ray Floyd, first, 1982, Southern Hills (70)

Gary Player, second, 1984, Shoal Creek (72)

Vijay Singh, second, 1993, Inverness (71)

Michael Bradley, first, 1995, Riviera (71)

Brad Faxon, fourth, 1995, Riviera (71)

Jose Maria Olazabal, third, 2000, Valhalla (72)

Mark O'Meara, second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club (70)

Thomas Bjorn, third, 2005, Baltusrol (70)

x-Tiger Woods, second, 2007, Southern Hills (70)

Steve Stricker, first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club (70)

x-Jason Dufner, second, 2013, Oak Hill (70)

Hiroshi Iwata, second, 2015, Whistling Straits (72)

Robert Streb, second, 2016, Baltusrol (70)

x-Brooks Koepka, second, 2018, Bellerive (70)

Charl Schwartzel, second, 2018, Bellerive (70)

Brooks Koepka, first, 2019, Bethpage Black (70)

x-won tournament