A Lim Kim opens LPGA season by holding off Nelly Korda in a wire-to-wire win

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lim Kim responded to a late charge by Nelly Korda with three birdies on her final four holes for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the LPGA season opener at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Korda, coming off her seven-win season, holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th to tie for the lead. Kim was in the final group behind her and matched the birdie to regain the lead.

Kim seized control with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th for a two-shot lead, and she capped off her wire-to-wire win with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

“So fun, so good. And then I'm hungry,” Kim said when asked to describe how she was feeling.

Korda closed with a 65 at Lake Nona to start her season with a runner-up finish.

“Yeah, not bad,” Korda said. “I’m never going to complain finishing second in a tournament and giving it a run, especially on a Sunday. There are definitely a couple putts I would like to have back, but overall I think I’m very happy with this week and excited for next week.”

Linn Grant of Sweden shot 69 and finished third, five shots behind. Minjee Lee shot 62 and tied for fourth with Jin Young Ko (65).

A Lim Kim hold up a golf ball and the trophy after winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Kim, a 29-year-old South Korean best known for her 2020 U.S. Women's Open title at Champions Golf Club in Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic, now has three LPGA titles. This was her second straight win in which she never trailed after any round, having done the same in Hawaii last year.

She finished at 20-under 268 and won $300,000.

Korda and defending champion Lydia Ko started the final round four shots behind. Lydia Ko fell off the pace early with three bogeys in her opening six holes, and she never challenged again. She shot 70 and finished sixth.

Korda had five birdies and a pair of bogeys on the front nine to peck away at the lead, and she finally pulled even with her short birdie on the 15th — but only briefly.

Kim was paying attention, but also knew she was one group behind and had the par 5 in front of her.

“I watched her scoreboard — ooh, make birdie, wow — and then focus again on my game,” Kim said, who added she was never overly concerned. “I feel really good, and then still I have more chance because one more hole.”

In the celebrity division, former NHL player Joe Pavelski had 36 points in Stableford scoring and won by five points over Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets.

The LPGA Tour stays in Florida next week for the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, where Korda won last year when it was the Drive On Championship.