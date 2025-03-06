Ayaka Furue, A Lim Kim and Auston Kim atop leaderboard at China LPGA event
SANYA, China — Ayaka Furue, A Lim Kim and Auston Kim were atop the leaderboard at the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament with opening round scores of 4-under 68 on Thursday.
Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2, was a shot back with seven other players on China's southern island of Hainan.
In a very crowded field on the first day, 12 more players were just two shots off the pace after rounds of 70.
No. 4-ranked Ruoning Yin carded a par 72 in front of her home fans.
Defending champion Bailey Tardy shot a 3-over 75 and was seven shots off the lead.
More golf news
Ayaka Furue, A Lim Kim and Auston Kim atop leaderboard at China LPGA event
Schauffele is ready to return from rib injury with modest expectations3m read
McIlroy says PGA Tour deal with Saudis isn't close and an agreement might not be necessary2m read
Bay Hill broadcast to feature few commercial and more player-caddie chatter2m read
The standard in golf is getting higher. That means scores should be getting lower4m read
Luke Clanton earns a PGA Tour card and Jackson Koivun is close. Both took different paths5m read