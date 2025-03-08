SportsGolf

Rio Takeda takes a 2-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA tournament in China

By The Associated Press

SANYA, China — Rio Takeda of Japan shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday to hold a two-shot lead after three rounds of the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament on China's southern island of Hainan.

Takeda was on 9-under 207 going into Sunday's final round.

The 21-year-old Takeda is looking for her second LPGA tournament victory after winning the Toto Japan Classic four months ago in a six-hole, sudden-death playoff.

Takeda was two shots ahead of Gigi Stoll, Auston Kim and Cassie Porter. Stoll shot a 68, Kim finished with a 70 and Porter was on even-par 72.

Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA's No. 2-ranked player, was three shots back in a group of four players. She shot a 68.

Local favorite Ruoning Yin of China shot a 71 but was 10 shots off the pace. Yin is the LPGA's No. 4-ranked player.

