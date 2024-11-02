SportsGolf

Rain washes out Saturday's 3rd round of the LPGA Japan tournament, now reduced to 54 holes

Hana Wakimoto of Japan plays a shot during the first round of the LPGA's Toto Classic at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, central Japan Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Credit: AP

SHIGA, Japan — Heavy rain and storms associated with Typhoon Kong-rey washed out the third round of the LPGA's Japan tournament on Saturday and reduced it to 54 holes.

The LPGA said the tournament was scheduled to be completed on Sunday at Seta Golf Course.

The tropical storm has most seriously affected the Philippines and Taiwan. In Taiwan, it brought heavy winds, flooding and resulted in two deaths.

Hana Wakimoto shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to maintain her lead after the second round. The Japanese player shot 63 in the opening round and had a 13-under-par total of 131.

Yealimi Noh of the United States and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand were two strokes off the lead after the second round. Noh shot 65 and Jutanugarn 66.

The Japan tournament concludes a four-event Asian swing for the LPGA Tour that included events in China, South Korea and Malaysia.

