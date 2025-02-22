SportsGolf

American golfer Angel Yin moves into third-round lead at LPGA Thailand tournament

Angel Yin of the U.S. watches her shot on the...

Angel Yin of the U.S. watches her shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Kittinun Rodsupan

By The Associated Press

PATTAYA, Thailand — Angel Yin birdied three of her final four holes on the front nine to help set up an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

The American had a three-round total of 21-under 195 at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course.

Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan, who led after the first two rounds, shot 71 and dropped into second place. She stumbled with her first bogey of the tournament on the ninth hole.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA's so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

The 26-year-old Yin's best finish in four previous appearances at LPGA Thailand was a share of third place in 2021.

"Off the tee, I wasn’t hitting it as well as the last two days, but I got away with some good lies and managed to capitalize on my opportunities,” said Yin, ranked No. 17.

The California native is chasing her second LPGA title after winning the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2023. She is a two-time major runner-up — at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

Akie Iwai of Japan prepares for her shot on the...

Akie Iwai of Japan prepares for her shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Kittinun Rodsupan

Local stars Moriya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul each posted a 69 to sit at 201, a stroke behind Iwai. Both are looking to improve their best home-soil results — Jutanugarn finished tied for second in 2018, while Thitikul was the lone runner-up in 2021.

More golf news

American golfer Angel Yin moves into third-round lead at LPGA Thailand tournament1m read
Aldrich Potgieter powers to a 61 and a 4-shot lead in the Mexico Open2m read
Japan's Akie Iwai shoots 5-under 67 to maintain lead at LPGA Thailand tournament after 2 rounds
Germany's Paul and Norway's Ventura part of international leaderboard in Mexico Open2m read
Tiger Woods joins another White House meeting as PGA Tour moves closer to Saudi deal2m read
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry commit to a title defense at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic team event

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME