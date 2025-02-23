Angel Yin wins LPGA Thailand tournament for 2nd career title

PATTAYA, Thailand — Angel Yin etched her name into women's tour history with a record-breaking victory at the LPGA Thailand tournament, securing her second tour title with an all-time low winning score of 260 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on Sunday.

The world No. 17 delivered a flawless final-round 65 to finish at 28-under-par, edging Japanese rookie Akie Iwai by a single stroke.

Her winning total bettered the previous LPGA record of 261 set by Annika Sorenstam in Arizona in 2001. Yin also rewrote the tournament’s 72-hole record of 262, surpassing the previous mark held by Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Xiyu Lin from 2022.

“I wasn’t that comfortable because Akie shot 10-under the first day and this course is very gettable. So I just had to keep my head down,” said Yin.

Despite starting the final round with a five-stroke advantage, Yin faced relentless pressure from sponsor invite Iwai, who charged up the leaderboard and momentarily shared the lead at 24-under after a birdie on the 12th hole. However, Yin, who last triumphed at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, responded with three consecutive birdies to regain control and never looked back.

The 26-year-old is the fourth American to capture the LPGA Thailand title, joining Lilia Vu (2023), Jessica Korda (2018), and Lexi Thompson (2016). She is also a two-time major runner-up — at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

Despite finishing second, Iwai made history of her own, firing a tournament-low round of 61. She carded 10 birdies and a closing eagle against a lone bogey to settle at 261.

World No. 2 Jeeno Atthikul of Thailand was in third place with a final-round 66, finishing at 267. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and fellow Thai Moriya Jutanugarn shared fourth place at 269.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.