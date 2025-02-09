Yealimi Noh shoots 63 to take 1-shot lead over 3-time champion Jim Young Ko in Founders Cup

BRADENTON, Fla. — Yealimi Noh birdied eight of the last 11 holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead Saturday over three-time champion Jim Young Ko in the Founders Cup.

After gusting wind slowed the players on the opening holes at Bradenton Country Club, Noh and Ko each made their first birdie of the day on the par-5 eighth.

“That start was a little slow, but I was hitting it solid, making some good putts,” said Noh, the 23-year-old California player chasing her first LPGA Tour victory. “I just told myself to be patient and just wait for one to drop and then go on from there, and it did.”

Trying to win the event on a fourth venue, Ko birdied five of the final 11 for a 66.

“We had gusting in the front nine, so it was hard to play,” Ko said. “After front nine, yeah, we made a lot of birdies, especially Yealimi. We had so much fun. I did my best today. Just some putts like was just sneaky, so I would say I kept for tomorrow.”

Ko won the tournament that honors the tour’s founders in 2019 at Desert Ridge in Phoenix, 2021 at Mountain Ridge in New Jersey and 2023 in a playoff at Upper Montclair, also in New Jersey. The 29-year-old South Korean player has 15 LPGA Tour victories.

Noh had an 18-under 195 total. She opened with a 68 and shot 64 on Friday to get into the final group with Ko.

“I think my tempo has been awesome this week,” Noh said. “It’s been the best that it’s ever been. I’ve been really staying patient throughout not only the round, but throughout my swing.”

After the breakthrough birdie on No. 8, Noh birdied the next two, added another on 12 and followed with birdie bursts on Nos. 14-15 and 17-18. She leads the field with 21 birdies, with the 63 matching her best round on tour.

“I really want to focus on myself is what I always tell myself,” Noh said. “Just keep it like today. Just really, really prioritize my tempo tomorrow. With any kind of nerves and excitement it can get a little quick for me, so just really slow everything down and take it in the present.”

American Megan Khang shot a career-best 62 to break Ko's day-old course record. Khang was tied for third with Jin Hee Im of South Korea at 13-under.

“Everything felt kind of dialed in today," Khang said. ”I was definitely happy that putts were starting to drop and hopefully it continues tomorrow.

Im shot 68.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda was another stroke back in her hometown event after a 65 highlighted by a chip-in birdie on No. 9. She won a Drive On tournament on the course last year for the first of her seven 2024 victories.

“Growing up on this kind of old-school Florida grass helps because it is tough to kind of hit it off,” Korda said.

Hannah Green of Australia also was 12 under, shooting 66.