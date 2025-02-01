SportsGolf

A Lim Kim maintains 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour's season-opening event at Lake Nona

Nelly Korda tees off on the eight hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lim Kim maintained a three-shot lead over Linn Grant on Saturday in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with each shooting 5-under 67 in the final group at Lake Nona.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory for her third LPGA Tour title, Kim holed out from greenside bunkers for eagle on the par-5 ninth and birdie on the par-4 14th. The 29-year-old South Korean player also birdied the par-4 18th to get to 15-under 201.

Kim has a field-best 81 putts in three rounds. She won the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open and 2024 LOTTE Championship and was three victories on the Korean tour.

“My goal, my starting goal always my job, not result," Kim said. "So, I really focus on my prepare, process, and then, just hit it. That’s all. So my position, I don’t care. That’s not important for me.”

Grant won the 2023 Dana Open for her lone LPGA Tour title. The 25-year-old Swede also closed with a birdie.

“Really trying to figure out where I’m at, all the changes I’ve done, how that feels, and really just trying to get every shot as good as possible,” Grant said. “I think that mindset is good to have any week. It’s just easier now than in the middle of the season.”

Defending champion Lydia Lo and top-ranked Nelly Korda were tied for third, four strokes behind Kim. Ko had a 65 for the best round of the day, and Korda shot 67.

“Everything has been pretty solid,” Ko said. “Even the first day I hit the ball decent. Really struggled on the greens. I think that part of my game has improved the most the past couple days. Golf is strange.”

Lauren Coughlin was fifth at 8 under after a 68.

Former NHL player Joe Pavelski topped the celebrity field with 109 points under a Modified Stableford Scoring system. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and actor Jack Wagner were tied for second. Asterisk Talley led the amateur field with 109 points.

