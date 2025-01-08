Masters gives another invitation to Niemann. Hojgaard invitation means Augusta gets twins

Joaquin Niemann of LIV Golf is returning to the Masters, the second straight time Augusta National has given the Chilean a special invitation.

Augusta National also invited Nicolai Hojgaard, a more surprising decision because the 23-year-old Dane played a full PGA Tour schedule for the first time and did not record a top 10 since playing the Masters last year.

Hojgaard’s twin brother, Rasmus, already qualified from being among the top 50 in the world at the end of 2024. It will be the first time for twins to compete in the same Masters. They have played the British Open together the last two years.

Niemann became the first player since Ryo Ishikawa of Japan in 2012 and 2013 to receive the special invitation in consecutive years. This was another example of the club looking beyond traditional tours to assemble its field.

Niemann remains the only LIV golfer to get an invitation since the Saudi-funded league began in June 2022.

“In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the tournament’s history,” Chairman Fred Ridley said in a release. “The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world.”

LIV Golf does not get world ranking points because it has a closed roster each season, making it difficult for players to get into the top 50 in the world — a main category for global players.

Nicolai Hojgaard, of Denmark, waves after making a putt on the 13th hole during final round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Niemann tends to play outside LIV in a bid to get into the majors.

He finished fifth in the Australian PGA Championship and won the Australian Open at the end of 2023, and he tied for fourth in the Dubai Desert Classic on the European tour in early 2024. The club took notice and invited him.

Niemann, who tied for 22nd in the last Masters, ended this year with a tie for seventh in the DP World Tour Championship, tied for fifth in the Australian Open and won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour. He is No. 71 in the world ranking.

It generally is tougher for PGA Tour members to get special Masters invitations because they have more opportunities to qualify, either by winning any of the 40 tournaments or making it to the Tour Championship.

Hojgaard did not make the FedEx Cup playoffs in 17 starts, though one of his best performances of the year was at Augusta National.

The Dane, who made his Ryder Cup debut for Europe in 2023, briefly held the lead in the third round at the Masters until he closed with a 76. He shot 40 on the back nine, and missed by one shot finishing in the top 12 to automatically qualify for this year.

Hojgaard was runner-up at Torrey Pines a year ago. After his tie for 16th in the Masters, his only top 10s were seventh place in the Olympics and a tie for ninth in South Korea at the Genesis Championship.

The special invitations bring the field to 87 players who are expected to play. Still to be decided is the Latin America Amateur champion next week, any PGA Tour winner of tournaments that offer full FedEx Cup points, and the top 50 in the world published a week before the Masters.