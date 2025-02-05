SportsGolf

Matt Kuchar withdraws from Phoenix Open after sudden death of his father

Matt Kuchar, left, and his father, Peter Kuchar, center, leave...

Matt Kuchar, left, and his father, Peter Kuchar, center, leave the second green after making their putt during the first round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Matt Kuchar withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday, saying in a statement that his father had died unexpectedly.

Peter Kuchar was a steady presence at golf tournaments and caddied for his son when Matt won the 1997 U.S. Amateur at Cog Hill, and he played well in the Masters and U.S. Open the following year.

Kuchar said his father died Tuesday. His parents, who grew up in central Florida, had spent the last several years living in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Peter Kuchar once was highly ranked in doubles tennis for state competitions.

“My Pop was a huge fan of sport and passed on his love of competition to me,” Kuchar said in a statement to Golf Channel.

“He is the person that introduced me to the game of golf, a tie that will always remain between us,” Kuchar said. “Those memories, and so many more, will be with me and our family forever. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Kuchar and his father played together in the PNC Championship in 2018, and Peter Kuchar was there again in December as a caddie when Kuchar played with his son.

Kuchar's nine PGA Tour victories include The Players Championship, the Memorial, a World Golf Championship and a FedEx Cup playoff event.

Matt Kuchar hits on the ninth fairway during the second...

Matt Kuchar hits on the ninth fairway during the second round of the Sony Open golf event, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Credit: AP/Matt York

More golf news

Matt Kuchar withdraws from Phoenix Open after sudden death of his father
LIV Golf players now have their own path to US Open exemption2m read
Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'3m read
Rory McIlroy takes a step toward winning at the Big Three of golf's best datelines5m read
Rory McIlroy wins at Pebble Beach and whets appetite for the major season3m read
PGA Tour holds its annual party in Phoenix. LIV Golf begins in Saudi Arabia5m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME