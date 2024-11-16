McIlroy tied for lead with Hojgaard and Rozner after 3rd round in Dubai as hot-headed Hatton fades

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner heading into the final round of the season-ending World Tour Championship as the Northern Irishman closed in on a sixth Race to Dubai title on Saturday.

McIlroy could have taken the lead outright but his birdie putt at the last hole horseshoed the cup, leaving him to make par for a 4-under 68 and 12-under par for the tournament alongside Hojgaard (66).

Rozner, who started the third round with a one-stroke lead, made it a three-way tie at the top by rolling in an eagle putt from 8 feet at No. 18 for a 69.

They were two strokes ahead of Jesper Svensson (68) and Joaquin Niemann (69), with Tyrrell Hatton (71) a further shot back after an expletive-filled round that included him snapping a club.

McIlroy looks sure of winning another Race to Dubai — formerly Order of Merit — crown for the most points gained throughout the year on the European tour. It would be title No. 6, tying him with the late Seve Ballesteros and leaving him two behind the record of Colin Montgomerie.

But the No. 3-ranked McIlroy’s aim has been to hold two trophies on the 18th green on Sunday as he goes for his fourth tournament victory of the season worldwide, after the Dubai Desert Classic on the European tour and the Zurich Classic team event and the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour.

“It’s a great opportunity to end the year on a really high note,” McIlroy said. “Going to go out there tomorrow and give it everything I can and hopefully things fall my way and I’m able to stand on that 18th green with both trophies.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot on the 7th green during the second round of World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

Hojgaard birdied six of his first eight holes and made pars the rest of his round, making five at the last despite driving onto rocks guarding the water and needing to take a drop and then getting a free drop after nearly hitting his approach out of bounds.

“It was looking more like an 8 at some point,” he said.

Hojgaard is looking to emulate his twin brother, Nicolai, who won the season-closing event in Dubai last year.

“We talked about it earlier this week, how cool it would be — another Højgaard could defend the title,” Rasmus Hojgaard said. “It would be quite cool if that was to happen.”

Both Hojgaard and the No. 154-ranked Rozner are seeking to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for next season from the European tour. Rasmus would be joining Nicolai in the United States if that happens.

As for Rozner, he said his focus was “on tomorrow and tomorrow only” despite Sunday being potentially life-changing for him.

“Put a good score, and that’s the only thing that’s going to matter now for me,” said Rozner, a three-time winner on the European tour. “I have to come out with the right mindset.”

Hatton started the day one shot off the lead but an incident-filled round included him missing a par putt from inside 2 feet at No. 4 and pressing his iron so hard into the ground after pulling his third shot at No. 14 that it snapped.

“It’s time for change, I’m afraid. That’s a terrible influence on the next generation," said Ewen Murray, who was commentating on British broadcaster Sky Sports.

Earlier, after missing a five-foot putt for birdie at No. 11, Hatton slammed his putter down on the green and repeatedly swore in comments picked up on TV.