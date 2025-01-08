SportsGolf

McKibbin coy about reports linking him with move to LIV Golf

Tom McKibbin, of Northern Ireland, chips to the green on...

Tom McKibbin, of Northern Ireland, chips to the green on the 15th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tom McKibbin could be headed to LIV Golf, a few weeks after securing a card to play on the PGA Tour.

When asked Wednesday about a potential move to the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, the 22-year-old Northern Irish golfer told Gold Digest Middle East: "I’m not going to make any comments this week."

The No. 110-ranked McKibbin was speaking while preparing to play in the Team Cup, an unofficial event to get prospective European players ready for the Ryder Cup in September at Bethpage Black.

McKibbin will be playing for Britain and Ireland, captained by Justin Rose, against players from Continental Europe under the gaze of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

McKibbin said he didn't want to comment on the LIV reports “out of respect for Luke and Justin and this tournament.”

“It’s a team event,” he said, “so just trying to give my best to the team and see how many points I can get.”

McKibbin's potential move to LIV was first reported by Spanish website TenGolf.

He grew up playing at the same club — Holywood Golf Club — as compatriot Rory McIlroy.

McKibbin was embraced by McIlroy after learning he had secured his PGA Tour card — courtesy of the points he gained during the European tour season — after the World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

