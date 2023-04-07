Mickelson makes Masters move before weather halts play

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson apparently remembers his way around Augusta National just fine.

Now, the question is whether he remembers how to win.

After a self-imposed exile from the Masters a year ago, the three-time champion followed his opening 71 with a 3-under 69 on Friday before play was suspended by storms. The 52-year-old Mickelson heads into the weekend within striking distance of leader Brooks Koepka.

“I actually did not hit it anywhere near as well as I did yesterday but I scored well. I got it up and down, made a lot of good putts,” Mickelson said. “I'm actually looking forward to the weekend. I know I've been hitting it, playing better than I've been scoring, and I'm looking forward to just putting one round together that I know I'm capable of.”

Mickelson missed the Masters last year after some remarks about those involved in LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, which proceeded to give him a huge signing bonus to defect from the PGA Tour. His play hasn't been particularly good, though, and he had broken 70 just twice in nine rounds across three events this season.

“Who knows when it will click? It could click tomorrow. I don’t know,” Mickelson said. “Part of it is just slowing my mind down and letting it happen and then it clicks. But that’s kind of the biggest challenge in the game is not forcing it.”

Mickelson said his game has been close, and perhaps returning to Augusta was the final piece in making things click.

“This tournament, this course gives something for everybody to aspire to," he said. "If you’re that kid and you’re dreaming of playing in the Masters and you want to win it, it gives you something to aspire to. It did for me.”

WEARY ABOUT WEATHER

Three towering pine trees fell near patrons when storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, though nobody was hurt, forcing play to be suspended for the day with many of the top players still on the course.

Brooks Koepka was finished and leading at 12 under, three shots clear of Jon Rahm, who had nine holes still to play.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. EDT before the third round begins. It could be cold and soggy with rain expected to stick around for the weekend and high temperatures forecasted in the 50s.

“You're just going to have to manage a lot,” Jordan Spieth said.

Koepka said he was not concerned about the weather causing any problems with his surgically repaired knee.

“It should be fine. I go through pretty good warm-up routine and Marc Wahl, my physio, gets it moving, and I’ll probably go to the gym in the morning. I’ll be fine,” Koepka said. "I’ll be loosened up, and plus, I think probably — at 2 o’clock or whenever the last tee time might be, it will definitely be a little bit warmer."

Five-time champion Tiger Woods was still on the course when play was halted Friday. He was 2 over for the championship and tied for 50th with seven holes to play, and the low 50 and ties make the cut for the final two rounds.

Woods has never failed to make the cut at the Masters as a professional.

WEIR'S MY PARTNER

The past champions' dinner was probably the highlight of this Masters for Mike Weir.

Those with green jackets are often grouped with other champions or given favorable tee times, but the 2003 winner was in the first group off Thursday. And rather than playing in a typical threesome, he was in a pairing with LIV Golf player Kevin Na, who withdrew after nine holes and left Weir to finish the first round by himself.

Weird played the second round with Michael McDermott, an amateur from the Philadelphia area who served as a marker — a non-competing player used so that other players won't need to play alone. The two were almost finished Friday when a storm rolled through the area, briefly suspending play and stretching Weir's week just a little bit longer.

Weir finished up his 76 before another storm suspended play for the day. He was at 4 over for the championship.

FOND FAREWELLS

Sandy Lyle and Larry Mize thought they were playing in the Masters for the last time as competitors Friday.

Turns out the former champions will be back Saturday.

The 65-year-old Lyle, the 1988 champion, was 19 over and on the final hole of his second round when storms suspended play for the day. The 64-year-old Mize, who won his green jacket the year before Lyle, was 12 over and had two holes to go.

The two shared at the past champions' dinner Tuesday that this would be their final year playing. Then they'll join a group of non-playing champions at Augusta National each year that includes Tommy Aaron, Mark O'Meara, Ben Crenshaw and the trio of ceremonial starters in Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

"Rest assured," Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said, "their victories will forever be remembered.”

