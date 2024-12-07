SportsGolf

Potgieter taking 3-shot lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge

By The Associated Press

SUN CITY, South Africa — Aldrich Potgieter will enter the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a three-shot lead as the 20-year-old South African chases a home victory.

Potgieter's blemish-free 66 on Saturday included four birdies before an eagle on the par-5 14th. He started the third round four shots back at Gary Player Country Club.

“A win here would mean everything to me. It would be a dream come true,” said Potgieter, who was at 7 under overall.

Italy’s Francesco Laporta and England's Matthew Jordan were Potgieter’s closest challengers.

Defending champion Max Homa will start Sunday's final round four shots off the lead. The American was in a three-way tie for fourth place with England's Jordan Smith and France's Romain Langasque.

Potgieter won the British Amateur in 2022 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

More golf news

Potgieter taking 3-shot lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge
Scottie Scheffler goes on a run of birdies in the Bahamas and leads by 22m read
Julien Guerrier leads Nedbank Golf Challenge with defending champion Max Homa 2 strokes back
Scottie Scheffler has new putting grip and trails Cameron Young by 3 in Bahamas2m read
Max Homa takes a 1-shot lead as he begins defense of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title1m read
Kevin Kisner will be the lead analyst for NBC's golf coverage2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME