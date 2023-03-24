Nick Bachem leads by 1 at Jonsson Workwear Open

JOHANNESBURG — Nick Bachem led at the halfway stage of the European tour's Jonsson Workwear Open on Friday after a second-round 66 took him one shot clear at 13 under par.

The German made a run of five birdies in six holes on his second nine and had eight birdies in all, and two bogeys, to go 6 under for the day at The Club at Steyn City.

Chasing him were France's Romain Langasque and Finland's Sami Valimaki on 12 under. Langasque made two eagles in his 64 and Valimaki had eight birdies and just one bogey for a 65.

There's a six-way tie for fourth another shot back, which includes overnight co-leader Martin Vorster, who followed up his opening-round 64 with a 69.

Fellow South African Ockie Strydom, who is fifth in the Race to Dubai standings, is also 11 under after an 8-under 64 put him in contention. Strydom has won twice already this season, claiming his first two career European titles at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December and the Singapore Classic last month.