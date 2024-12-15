Shaun Norris of South Africa wins Alfred Dunhill Championship by a single shot

MALELANE, South Africa — Shaun Norris of South Africa came from behind to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by a single shot on Sunday.

Norris was six shots off the lead entering the final round but hit a 5-under 67 at Leopard Creek Country Club that gave him a 13-under 275 total. The 42-year-old Norris overcame a double bogey on the par-three seventh to claim his second win on the European tour.

The only other European tour title for Norris was also in South Africa, at the Steyn City Championship in 2022.

Overnight leader Marcus Kinhult, who took a two-shot lead into the final round, finished tied for second place with John Parry and Ryan van Velzen.

Norris had to wait until Van Velzen bogeyed on the last to savor his victory.

“I’m very happy that it worked out this way," an emotional Norris said. "This last year has been very tough. It’s been up-and-down and all over the place. But thanks to God, my family, my wife. We’ve kept it together. Winning two weeks ago in Japan (at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup) and then winning this week, what a blessing.”

The tournament was the second straight in South Africa on the European tour after last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.