Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years

HONG KONG — Patrick Reed won for the first time in nearly four years on Sunday when he closed with a 4-under 66 for a three-shot victory at the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour.

Reed seized control of the tournament with a 59 on Saturday played under preferred lie on the rain-soaked Hong Kong Golf Club. Defending champion Ben Campbell of New Zealand shot a 65 to finish second.

Reed started with a three-shot lead and ran off four straight birdies on the front nine to pull away from the field.

It was his first victory since the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2021. The former Masters champion has yet to win an individual title in his three season with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Reed also is playing the final two weeks of the Asian Tour in Qatar next week and then the PIF Saudi International.