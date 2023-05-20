PGA Championship at a glance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A brief look at the second round of the PGA Championship:

UP FRONT: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead at 5-under 135. Conners and Scheffler shot 2-under 68 on Friday while Hovland capped off a 3-under 67 with a tap-in birdie on the 18th hole.

IN THE MIX: First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau is two back after shooting a 1-over 71 on Friday. Justin Suh is also 3 under after a 69 that helped him easily make the cut for the first time in a major.

HANGING IN: Brooks Koepka bounced back from a 72 on Thursday to post the round of the day, a 66 that moved him to 2 under for the tournament. Koepka finished with a flourish, birdieing the difficult 17th and 18th holes to ensure himself a spot in one of the final pairings on Saturday.

HANGING ON: Defending champion Justin Thomas made it to the weekend by draining an 8-foot bogey putt on 18 to make the cut on the number at 5 over. Good friend Jordan Spieth did the same, rolling in an 8-footer for par.

RAHM AND RORY: World No. 1 Jon Rahm shot 68 a day after opening with a 76, his worst first round at a major in five years. Rahm is at 4 over. No. 3 Rory McIlroy had a 69 to move to even par.

LIV TO TELL: Only five of the 16 LIV Golf players in the field failed to reach the weekend. The group that stuck around included two-time PGA champion Phil Mickelson, who made the cut on the number.

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

KEY STATISTIC: 1. The number of Canadian men who have won a major title. Conners and countrymen Taylor Pendrith (1 under) and Adam Svensson (even par) all head into the weekend with a chance to join 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Min Woo Lee drained a twisting 77-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 fifth hole. Woo made five putts of at least 10 feet on his way to a 3-under 67 that moved him to even par for the tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I mean, 6 is probably the hardest hole I’ve ever played. I don’t know what everybody else is saying or the scoring average, but it’s pretty stinking hard.” — Scheffler on the 503-yard, par-4 sixth hole, which is playing a more than a half-stroke over par (4.577) through two rounds.

TELEVISION: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).