Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry commit to a title defense at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic team event

AVONDALE, La. — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have committed to return to the Zurich Classic this spring and defend the 2024 title they won in the PGA Tour's lone team event, tournament organizers announced on Thursday.

The Irish tandem rallied late in last year's Zurich Classic to pull even with the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer before winning in a playoff hole.

The victory came in what was McIlroy's first visit to New Orleans. He and Lowry drew massive galleries at the Pete Dye-designed TPC Louisiana.

While it would have been unusual for McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, and Lowry, of Ireland, to opt out of defending their Zurich Classic title, organizers were eager to confirm their 2025 commitment.

With McIlroy headlining a 2024 Zurich field that also included the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, organizers estimated record-breaking attendance of about 116,000 throughout the tournament.

Earlier this month, McIlroy won his 27th career PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach — an event at which Lowry finished second, just two shots behind.