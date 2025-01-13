PGA Tour 2K25 cover features Homa, Fitzpatrick, Woods

SportsGolf

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the third hole...

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The cover of PGA Tour 2K25 will feature Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tiger Woods, 2K announced Monday.

The three golfers are on the cover of the game's standard and deluxe editions together. Woods alone is on the legend edition.

Homa is making his franchise debut in the game, which typically features some of the Tour's top golfers as well as LPGA Tour golfers.

A release date for the game has not been announced. Its last installment, PGA Tour 2K23, hit the market three years ago in October.

Homa has six Tour wins since 2018-19 and one international win. He played on the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2023, and the Presidents Cup team in 2022 and 2024.

Fitzpatrick has two Tour wins, including the 2022 U.S. Open, and eight international wins. The Sheffield, England, native played for the Europe Ryder Cup team in 2016, 2020 and 2023. He also competed in the 2024 Olympics.

