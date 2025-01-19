Ernie Els wins season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship for 7th PGA Tour Champions title

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Ernie Els won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday for his seventh PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 6-under 66 to beat Bernard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Alex Cejka by two strokes.

The 67-year-old Langer missed a chance to win for the 19th straight season on the 50-and-over tour. The German star won the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship last year for his record-extending 47th senior title.

Els finished at 18-under 198 at Hualalai Golf Course. Playing alongside Els and Cejka in the final group, Langer parred the final four holes in a 66. Jimenez closed with a 64, and Cejka shot 68. Langer and Jimenez have each won the event three times.

“I’ve been trying to get my hands on that trophy for five years now,” Els said.” Came close my very first time and finally got it through the line. But what a battle it was. I can’t imagine a more beautiful place to play golf in and have basically a week’s holiday with a golf tournament. Wonderful week.”

Els and Langer broke out of a six-way tie for the lead with matching birdies on the par-5 14th, and Els moved ahead of Langer with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th.

Els saved par on par-4 16th with a 10-footer, then left a 25-foot birdie try an inch short on the par-3 17th. On the par-4 18th, after Langer's long birdie try slid past, Els holed a 10-footer for the two-shot margin.

Els won three times last season. The 55-year-old South African is a four-time major champion, winning the U.S. Open and British Open twice each.

“Getting it done under the gun, very tight race all day, all week really,” Els said. “I had to make some clutch putts. Even if you don’t believe in yourself as much, days like this when you make those putts like you used to, it gives you hope again.”

Defending champion Steven Alker and Jerry Kelly each shot 65 to tie for fifth at 15 under.

Steve Stricker tied for 19th at 10 under after a 69 in his first official PGA Tour Champions event since September.