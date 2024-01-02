A new year brings the largest field ever to Kapalua for PGA Tour start

PGA TOUR

THE SENTRY

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Jon Rahm.

FedEx Cup champion: Viktor Hovland.

Last tournament: Ludvig Aberg won the RSM Classic.

Notes: This starts the 2024 season as the PGA Tour returns to a calendar season for the first time since 2013. ... Previously for winners only in the previous year, The Sentry is now for any PGA Tour winner in 2023 and anyone finishing in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. ... Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who chose not to play. ... Jon Rahm, who won last year, joined LIV Golf and was suspended last month by the PGA Tour. He was removed from the official FedEx Cup for 2023 and Mackenzie Hughes moved up one spot to No. 50 to get into Kapalua. ... This is the first of eight signature events for 2024, each with a $20 million purse. ... This is the second straight year The Sentry has not had its defending champion because of LIV Golf. Cameron Smith was missing last year. ... The field has 24 players who did not win in 2023, and seven players who have never won on the PGA Tour. ... Among those making their Kapalua debut are Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Ludvig Aberg.

Next week: Sony Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Louis Oosthuizen won the Mauritius Open.

Next week: Dubai Invitational.

Race to Dubai leader: Min Woo Lee.

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Amy Yang won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 18-21.

Race to CME Globe champion: Amy Yang.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 18-20.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steve Stricker.

