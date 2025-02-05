Party on: Phoenix Open officials make changes to reign in some of the revelry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 2024 Phoenix Open was a lot like a house party where someone called the cops.

A cocktail of bad weather and booze led to mayhem at TPC Scottsdale a year ago, causing tournament officials to take the unprecedented step of closing the gates and — gasp! — cutting off alcohol sales.

To prevent a repeat performance, organizers have implemented a series of changes for this year's event to reign in the revelry — well, as much as they can at the biggest bash on the PGA Tour.

“It’s a unique test because not only are you battling the golf course, but there can be a pretty hectic crowd out there,” said world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a two-time winner at the Phoenix Open. “It’s something we don’t see as much throughout the year, but it’s really fun to come here and experience it.”

The Phoenix Open has long been the loudest, rowdiest event in golf. Up to 200,000 fans show up to TPC Scottsdale each day, ready to party — and maybe watch a little golf.

“The Greatest Show on Grass” always teeters on the edge of decorum and may have crossed the debauchery line in last year's third round. Heavy rain led to multiple delays and turned non-playing areas of the course into a soggy mess as things got extra rowdy on a marathon Saturday.

The tension boiled over at times, with Billy Horschel and Zach Johnson yelling at unruly fans. To slow the tumultuous tide, tournament officials stopped letting fans inside in the afternoon because the course overcrowded and they cut off alcohol sales at certain locations.

The wild ride forced the tournament to make a few changes for this year's tournament.

In addition to a stronger law enforcement presence, a new entrance will alleviate some of the muddy clogging that happened at the main gate last year. There also will no longer be any-day tickets so tournament officials can track sales and prevent overcrowding. Several walkways have been widened at high-traffic areas as well.

“They have tightened things up, but you don't want to take away from what the tournament is,” said Gary Woodland, the 2018 Phoenix Open champion. “This tournament is crazy and we want it to be some good craziness.”

Nick Taylor has not only embraced the craziness, he's played some of his best golf through it.

The 36-year-old Canadian finished second to Scheffler in 2023 and thrived through the stop-and-start 2024 tournament, beating Charley Hoffman in the second hole of a playoff.

Taylor couldn't sustain the momentum, missing the cut in all four majors on his way to finishing 58th in the FedEx Cup standings. He finished 36th representing Team Canada at the Paris Olympics and didn't make the Presidents Cup international team.

Taylor reassessed his game during the short offseason and made a few minor changes for 2025.

The extra work paid off.

Taylor chipped in from 60 feet for eagle on the closing hole at the Sony Open to tie Nico Echavarria and earned his fifth career PGA Tour victory with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff. He finished 12th in Palm Springs and was 33rd at Pebble Beach last week.

“I obviously have a lot of good vibes coming back here from the last two years,” said Taylor, who lives in the area and often practices at TPC Scottsdale. “I’ve played this golf course a bunch, so my game feels really good. (Not only) winning but having a couple weeks after that where just playing solid golf, I feel like I’m carrying that into here and a lot of good vibes when I come back.”

The Phoenix Open has vibes unlike any other stop on the PGA Tour. With a sunny weekend expected and some minor tweaks, it should get back to being the good kind.