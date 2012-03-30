Phil Mickelson surges into tie for lead in Houston

HUMBLE, Texas -- Phil Mickelson finished a 7-under 65 early Friday to move into contention at the rain-delayed Houston Open.

The defending champion completed only three holes Thursday before an afternoon thunderstorm forced the suspension of the first round. Angel Cabrera and Carl Pettersson posted 65s early Thursday to share the overnight lead.

Mickelson resumed his round at daybreak and birdied both par 5s on the front nine. He strung together eight consecutive one-putt greens before two-putting on No. 10. He then sank a 10-footer for birdie on the par-4 12th.

Mickelson hit an errant approach to the par-5 13th and bogeyed, but then birdied the par-5 15th. He holed a pitch from behind the 16th green, and he was due to start his second round an hour after finishing his first.